Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RELL

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 174,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,266. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,417 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 274,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.