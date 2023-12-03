Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Riley Exploration Permian comprises approximately 3.7% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.90% of Riley Exploration Permian worth $13,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REPX. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE REPX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 82,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,038. The company has a market capitalization of $524.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $3,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,712,064.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

