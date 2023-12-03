Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Riskified by 75.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,238 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

