River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 32,990 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,990 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,200. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 26.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath



UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

