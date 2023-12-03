River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 6,430 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 55,295 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.73.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,400. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DigitalOcean

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.