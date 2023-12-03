River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $127,000 Holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,271 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Blue Apron worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 391,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in Blue Apron by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APRN. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

NYSE:APRN opened at $12.99 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 26.13% and a negative return on equity of 919.86%.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

