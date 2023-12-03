River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $553,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 25.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $111.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

