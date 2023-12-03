River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after buying an additional 216,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

RingCentral Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE RNG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

