Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $451,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

ROK traded up $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $248.71 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

