Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.54. 6,262,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,251,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $108.40.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

