Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rollins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Rollins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin acquired 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,523,814 shares of company stock worth $1,531,238,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

