Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,075,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RYCEY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.51. 4,118,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYCEY

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.