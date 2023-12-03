Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Sold by Parsifal Capital Management LP

Parsifal Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,190,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,510 shares during the quarter. Rover Group comprises about 3.0% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $40,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Rover Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 5,633,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.98. Rover Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROVR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,713 shares of company stock worth $4,948,087. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

