Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

