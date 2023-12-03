Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.21. 532,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $108.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.24.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.