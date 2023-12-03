Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryvyl by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryvyl during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVYL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,604. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

