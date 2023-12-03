SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $72.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

