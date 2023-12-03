SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,433 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 102,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 2.3 %

KJAN opened at $31.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

