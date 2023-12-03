SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after buying an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.1 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

