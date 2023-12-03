SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.