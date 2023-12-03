SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482,483 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $240.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

