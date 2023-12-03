SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $197.78 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $219.96. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

