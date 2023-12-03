SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 1.7 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.