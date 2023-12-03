SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $513,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 476.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS UAPR opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

