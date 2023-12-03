SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

