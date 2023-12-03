SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $725,855. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

