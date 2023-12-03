SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

PJUL stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $993.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.