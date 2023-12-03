SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEN. Wedbush cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

