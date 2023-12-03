SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,486,000.

ACWX opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

