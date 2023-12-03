SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 162.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

