SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $443,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

PHO stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

