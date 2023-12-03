SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $460,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $4,376,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

