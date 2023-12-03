SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $571,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in DTE Energy by 777.1% during the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.