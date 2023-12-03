SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,189 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,190,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

