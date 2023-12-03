SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $171.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

