SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

