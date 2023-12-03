SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $170,415,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,468,000 after buying an additional 2,154,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28,209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,092,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT opened at $57.99 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

