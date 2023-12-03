SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $480.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

