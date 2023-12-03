SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $930.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $862.03. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $516.05 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.