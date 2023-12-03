SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

GE opened at $122.50 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.