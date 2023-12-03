SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.53% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.