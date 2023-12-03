SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 11,130 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $987,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

