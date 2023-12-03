SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $554,000 Position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Southern California Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Southern California Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Southern California Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

Southern California Bancorp Profile

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.