Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Saia makes up approximately 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Saia worth $64,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after buying an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $26.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.67. The stock had a trading volume of 399,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,572. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.01. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.02 and a fifty-two week high of $443.85.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

