Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Akaris Global Partners LP

Akaris Global Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 6.0% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,538,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. The company has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

