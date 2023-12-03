Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sanlam Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Sanlam stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.50. 7,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,339. Sanlam has a twelve month low of C$5.10 and a twelve month high of C$7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.90.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

