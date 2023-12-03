Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.5 %

Sanmina stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

