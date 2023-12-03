SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Up 27.6% in November

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SNWV remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. SANUWAVE Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

