Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Savers Value Village from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SVV stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at $36,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at $33,147,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 602.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,253 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Articles

