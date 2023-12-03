Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sawai Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sawai Group Stock Performance

About Sawai Group

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGHF remained flat at $27.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sawai Group has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan and the United States. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, granules, capsules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, chemotherapeutic agents, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

